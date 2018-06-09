Recipe for Hate is a finalist in a national literature contest!

Warren — Feature, Musings —





I don’t think I could ever win against such amazing authors, but it’s an honour to have Recipe for Hate described thusly:

“Welcome to the birth of Punk – when ‘misfits’ took to the streets to speak up for themselves and others like them, through art, music and clothes…. Recipe for Hate is an intense and sometimes uncomfortable read, especially knowing the story is based on real events… A great look into the history of music and what it means to be an outcast.”

Wow. Gala is at the end of October. Pretty cool.

