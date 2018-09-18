Warren — Feature, Musings —

“This was your moment to do [acknowledge the victims]. To speak to that issue by acknowledging the apology, the findings of the investigation and then to speak to your decision. You did none of that. You played politics with our experiences.

Save your pretty words until they can be backed up by action and stop saying you support survivors when you can’t even be bothered to acknowledge them. Because it’s 2018.”

Wow.

She’s got guts.