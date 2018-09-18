Feature, Musings —09.18.2018 08:54 PM—
“Save your pretty words”
“This was your moment to do [acknowledge the victims]. To speak to that issue by acknowledging the apology, the findings of the investigation and then to speak to your decision. You did none of that. You played politics with our experiences.
Save your pretty words until they can be backed up by action and stop saying you support survivors when you can’t even be bothered to acknowledge them. Because it’s 2018.”
Wow.
Read my friend Kristin’s thread, here.
She’s got guts.
Ok so I debated responding to this but since @JustinTrudeau seems unwilling to acknowledge myself and the other person who came forward in a discussion about us and our experiences here goes @kinsellawarren #Cdnpoli #AbLeg https://t.co/SsJmJlUFnw
— Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) September 19, 2018