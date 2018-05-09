Warren — Musings —09.05.2018 11:27 AM Shameless attempt to cash in on Bob Woodward book publicity Right here. Buy his book! Buy mine! Tweet Share Share 1 Comment Matt says: September 5, 2018 at 1:20 pm Should be interesting over the next few days. General Kelly, General Mattis and others are claiming Woodward is full of shit, that they never said what Woodward’s books says they did. But Woodward says he has hours and hours of audio taped conversations. So it’ll be interesting to see if Woodward actually has a tape of General Mattis saying Trump has the understanding of a 5th grader or if it’s someone else claiming they heard Mattis say it. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Should be interesting over the next few days.
General Kelly, General Mattis and others are claiming Woodward is full of shit, that they never said what Woodward’s books says they did.
But Woodward says he has hours and hours of audio taped conversations.
So it’ll be interesting to see if Woodward actually has a tape of General Mattis saying Trump has the understanding of a 5th grader or if it’s someone else claiming they heard Mattis say it.