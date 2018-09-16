Ten shocking secrets about the John Tory mayoral campaign

Warren — Musings —

I always quote Fight Club to war room staff. You know: “The first rule of Fight Club is you don’t talk about Fight Club!”

But I’m going to violate that rule.

I’ve been volunteering on John Tory’s campaign since it began, and there’s plenty of shocking backroom stuff. Here goes.

Everyone gets along and is having fun. Shockingly so. John Tory in private is like he is in public: genial, considerate and shockingly polite. Also: smart. I have pairs of Converse older than the campaign boss, Luke Robertson. He is a shockingly brilliant young guy, and a campaign manager type in the tradition of giants like John Rae and Don Guy. (The campaign chairs, Vic Gupta and Vince Gasparro, ditto. Smart.) The campaign spokespeople, like Keerthana Rang, are exceptionally effective and calm. When, say, the Star runs a story that is totally made-up, for instance, Keerthana is shockingly restrained. (I’m not.) The ones who travel most with the mayor, like legendary former journalist Don Peat, start to become shockingly like the mayor. Don, for instance, now can fire off words like a machine gun and is probably going to get his own radio show. Nick Kouvalis isn’t just one of the best political pollsters Canada has ever seen, he’s also (shockingly, if you know the back story) one of my best friends. Nick is the only guy I’ve ever met who can oversee a winning campaign while mowing a lawn somewhere in Windsor. Smoking. Andrew Tumilty is a Daisy alumnus who has become one of the best war room guys around. Shockingly, Andrew can do this while taking his kids to the zoo (again) and being the happy warrior (always). The folks running the elected person’s office while the campaign is underway – like Chris Eby – have a job that is shockingly difficult. That’s especially the case when you have another level government tossing policy grenades everywhere, all the time. Eby catches them and throws them back. Some of the many brilliant women whom John Tory relies upon for their judgment – Courtney Glen, Amanda Galbraith – have exceptional judgment. They are shockingly smart. They should run everything. I have been welcomed with open arms – despite having last time worked for a lousy, terrible candidate who stabbed me in the back to save her own skin. It has been, dare I say, a shockingly good time.

But it ain’t over yet. More than a month to go!

Shock!