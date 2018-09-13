The pith and substance of the s. 33 debate, in ten pithy points

Warren — Feature, Musings —

The courts should not be supreme. The people’s representatives should be. Most judges think they are smarter than all politicians. They may well be, but elected people should have the final say. Not unelected ones. Legislatures, and Parliament, have the right to use section 33. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec have done so. No Prime Minister – including Conservative ones – has ever done so. Pierre Trudeau didn’t like section 33. Neither did Jean Chretien. But Chretien told Trudeau the truth: if he didn’t agree to it, the Conservatives Premiers – and they all were Conservatives, pretty much, back then – would never sign on. The notwithstanding clause is not permanent, by the way. You have to renew its application, every five years. An election is how it is reviewed. When you use it, you have to explicitly state you are disregarding the Charter of Rights. Not a good thing to ever do on paper, politically. There is a disallowance clause in the Constitution, true. It hasn’t been used in a 100 years or something like that. If it ever was, it would be swiftly struck down by a Court for that very disuse. Using section 33 for a few city council seats is overkill. It is a mistake. If the Ontario PCs had simply promised to reduce the size of council in the election, all of this could have been avoided. They didn’t. Toronto city council should be smaller – it should have no more seats than the provincial and federal legislatures have to represent the same piece of real estate. So, Ontario has the right to do this. So, elected representatives should be supreme, not unelected judges. So, city council will benefit from being smaller.

But this was an avoidable mistake. And it will follow its authors around for a long, long time.