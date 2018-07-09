Musings —09.07.2018 07:22 AM—
This photo is going to cost Mr. Trudeau plenty
It ranks up there with Stanfield’s fumbled football and Dukakis’ backwards helmet (all of which I write about here).
This will cost seats in Alberta and beyond. Huge mistake.
Justin Trudeau gets huggy with nation wrecker John Horgan.
Could be, could be. He does position himself as a unifier though, so him being chummy with Horgan and Notley alike makes a measure of sense. Also, I’m not convinced the general population of Canada is as averse to Horgan as you are, Warren. The BC government has a point after all (as does that of Alberta), and I seem to recall opinion polling on pipeline matters imply dissonance in the public’s position; many seem to be on both sides of the argument at once.
On a related note, I still find that Rachel Notley far and away seems to be the most credible leader at the forefront of the pipeline headache. I hope the people of Alberta stick with her. She’s a good one.
Back to the political consequences for Trudeau… Even if that photo puts a bad taste in our collective mouth, is that enough? Because I’ve been off-and-on dissatisfied with Trudeau and looking around for alternatives, and what do I see? The CPC, which I will not give the time of day until it has had a long time to sort itself out and adopts drastically different policy positions that appeal to me, the nonexistent NDP, the tiny tiny Green Party, and whatever beast Maxime Bernier is hoping to unleash next week. The best alternatives to Trudeau as PM are in his caucus (namely Philpott, Freeland).
Many may think it’s Mr. Trudeau who is the nation wrecker.