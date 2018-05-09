Tire-gate: I feel like I’m a character in a John Grisham novel

Warren — Musings —

You have all heard about my, er, involuntarily near-retirement by now. Corus Radio has reported on it, the Hill Times is about to, and last night there was this national Sean O’Shea Global TV report:





On social media, Sean has reported that he has heard from Goodyear employees who allege the company is compromising safety to save on costs. Sean and Global are pursuing those leads, I am told.

And, this morning, the dogged TV veteran has found this:

Yikes. Makes me feel lucky to be alive.

So, later this morning, I’m getting the tire checked out by an expert, to try and determine the cause. And I’ve retained a lawyer to see what else can be done. We need to ensure what happened to me doesn’t happen to someone else, among other things.

I usually need a fight to keep myself feeling alive. This is my new fight.