Musings —09.05.2018 07:14 AM—
Tire-gate: I feel like I’m a character in a John Grisham novel
You have all heard about my, er, involuntarily near-retirement by now. Corus Radio has reported on it, the Hill Times is about to, and last night there was this national Sean O’Shea Global TV report:
And, this morning, the dogged TV veteran has found this:
DETROIT—The U.S. government’s road safety agency says it has received allegations that defective Goodyear motor home tires caused crashes that killed or injured 95 people during the past two decades.
The allegations were revealed in an information-seeking letter dated Tuesday that was sent to Goodyear by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency began investigating whether the company’s G159 tires are unsafe last year after a judge ordered the release of Goodyear data that had been sealed under court orders and settlement agreements.
Yikes. Makes me feel lucky to be alive.
So, later this morning, I’m getting the tire checked out by an expert, to try and determine the cause. And I’ve retained a lawyer to see what else can be done. We need to ensure what happened to me doesn’t happen to someone else, among other things.
I usually need a fight to keep myself feeling alive. This is my new fight.
Not to take away the great work by Sean O’Shea, but the website Jalopnik has been doing really great original reporting on the Goodyear for quite a while now
https://jalopnik.com/tag/goodyear-g159
This could be bigger news then when we found out out that actor needed to take a second job to make ends meet.
When Goodyear BIG Law litigators realize who they sold a defective tire to they will instantly opt to ‘settle out-of-court’ without any equivocation whatsoever.
TireGate is a slam dunk knockout punch, Warren.
P.S. I’m presently researching Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the Six Sigma Crash event of the Ontario Provincial Police population via the three recent suicides of OPP Police Officers that were on Long Term Disability. Whilst researching the daily grind of First Responder Police Officers I came across a Fleet Vehicle Carbon Monoxide Poisoning of Dallas Texas Police Department officers. The recall from Ford on police service vehicles is massive and the Dallas Police Department has to replace a whole fleet of police cars that Ford sold them. Not only are parts defective off the assembly line but whole vehicles are deemed unsafe due to Carbon Monoxide leaking into the cabin of these fleet vehicles. In brief, First Responders are ‘at risk’ due to the poor Quality Control during the manufacturing process.
