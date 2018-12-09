Warren — Musings —09.12.2018 01:33 PM “Why Don’t We Do It In The Road,” finally explained Tweet Share Share 2 Comments Al Hayward says: September 12, 2018 at 1:58 pm Just “Let it be” Reply Peter says: September 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm I’m so glad that Sir Paul in his dotage has come clean. Long live History! I have no doubt he held off until now, not because he wanted to continue to make gazillions, but because the forces of theocratic conservative morality would have destroyed his individuality and denied him his natural sexuality. Thank you, millenials, our kids are all going to be better off for this. Next up: Shirley Jones recounts her anal sex with Gordon McCrae on the set of Oklahoma and an aging producer reveals what really went on when Mr. Rogers visited Captain Kangaroo in his dressing room. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Just “Let it be”
I’m so glad that Sir Paul in his dotage has come clean. Long live History! I have no doubt he held off until now, not because he wanted to continue to make gazillions, but because the forces of theocratic conservative morality would have destroyed his individuality and denied him his natural sexuality. Thank you, millenials, our kids are all going to be better off for this.
Next up: Shirley Jones recounts her anal sex with Gordon McCrae on the set of Oklahoma and an aging producer reveals what really went on when Mr. Rogers visited Captain Kangaroo in his dressing room.