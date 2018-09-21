09.21.2018 08:15 PM

You’ll remember this ad for a long time

Friendly fire doesn’t begin to describe it.


Share
Share

3 Comments

  1. Jack says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Whaaaaaat the f######k!

    I did not expect that.

    How big of a piece of shit do you have to be for this? This is incredible.

    Reply
  2. T says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Wow. Speechless.

    Reply
  3. gmp480 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    I dunno. I’m not very impressed by this. It’s funny…you talk a lot about the importance of loyalty in politics. I don’t see a lot of that in this ad.

    I sympathize with the Democrats, of course, as most Canadians do…but something about this ad rubs me the wrong way. It makes me think: what’s *really* going on here? If you disagree with a family member politically (as I have on many occasions), then by all means argue about it — within the family.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*