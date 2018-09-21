Warren — Musings —09.21.2018 08:15 PM You’ll remember this ad for a long time Friendly fire doesn’t begin to describe it. Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Jack says: September 21, 2018 at 9:05 pm Whaaaaaat the f######k! I did not expect that. How big of a piece of shit do you have to be for this? This is incredible. Reply T says: September 21, 2018 at 10:36 pm Wow. Speechless. Reply gmp480 says: September 21, 2018 at 10:39 pm I dunno. I’m not very impressed by this. It’s funny…you talk a lot about the importance of loyalty in politics. I don’t see a lot of that in this ad. I sympathize with the Democrats, of course, as most Canadians do…but something about this ad rubs me the wrong way. It makes me think: what’s *really* going on here? If you disagree with a family member politically (as I have on many occasions), then by all means argue about it — within the family. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
