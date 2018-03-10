10.03.2018 12:03 PM

A candidates’ debate should be as diverse as the city those candidates hope to lead (updated)

…this is so basic, and so fundamental, I can’t believe it actually needs to be said.  But apparently it does.

This was released weeks ago.  It bears repeating.

UPDATE: And here’s what one of those candidates had to say about this “controversy.”

 

Share
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*