A candidates’ debate should be as diverse as the city those candidates hope to lead (updated)
…this is so basic, and so fundamental, I can’t believe it actually needs to be said. But apparently it does.
This was released weeks ago. It bears repeating.
UPDATE: And here’s what one of those candidates had to say about this “controversy.”
We’re trying to represent this city for all Torontonians. The CBC is publicly funded and should embrace Mayoral candidates diverse perspectives. Selecting 2 for a televised debate is not representative of Toronto. @JohnTory @SarahforMayorTO @SaronGeb @jen_keesmaat @masterknia https://t.co/aAGWecPIOH
— Knia Singh J.D. (@masterknia) October 3, 2018