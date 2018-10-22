Help us fight hate

Warren — Musings —

Lisa and I will be in the criminal courts starting Tuesday, October 23 for the start of the prosecution we initiated against the editor and publisher of the neo-Nazi rag, Your Ward News. If you can attend – or if you can indicate support in some other way – we would be most grateful. We expect media turnout, and of course the bigots’ usual cabal.

Background you can read and share is here:

The trial runs from October 23 to October 25, starting at 9:30 am at College Park Courts, 444 Yonge Street, Second Floor.

They have arranged for one of the larger court rooms for this trial.

If you can be there, we would be honoured.