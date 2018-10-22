Musings —10.22.2018 06:49 AM—
Help us fight hate
Lisa and I will be in the criminal courts starting Tuesday, October 23 for the start of the prosecution we initiated against the editor and publisher of the neo-Nazi rag, Your Ward News. If you can attend – or if you can indicate support in some other way – we would be most grateful. We expect media turnout, and of course the bigots’ usual cabal.
Background you can read and share is here:
- Toronto Star: Editor, publisher of ‘highly offensive’ publication face criminal charge, couple says
- Canadian Jewish News: Your Ward News Editor, Publisher, face criminal complaint
- CTV: Charges laid against men behind publication banned by Canada Post
The trial runs from October 23 to October 25, starting at 9:30 am at College Park Courts, 444 Yonge Street, Second Floor.
They have arranged for one of the larger court rooms for this trial.
If you can be there, we would be honoured.