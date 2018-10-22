10.22.2018 06:49 AM

Help us fight hate

Lisa and I will be in the criminal courts starting Tuesday, October 23 for the start of the prosecution we initiated against the editor and publisher of the neo-Nazi rag, Your Ward News. If you can attend – or if you can indicate support in some other way – we would be most grateful. We expect media turnout, and of course the bigots’ usual cabal.

Background you can read and share is here:

The trial runs from October 23 to October 25, starting at 9:30 am at College Park Courts, 444 Yonge Street, Second Floor.

They have arranged for one of the larger court rooms for this trial.

If you can be there, we would be honoured.

Share
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*