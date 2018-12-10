Warren — Musings —

Look, I loathe his music with an intensity that is brighter than a hundred suns. But he’s impossible to ignore, today, because of this.

I am not a psychiatrist, and neither is just about anyone else I know. But I will hazard a guess, here, and say that Kanye West suffers from mental illness. It’s apparently known that he has been diagnosed as bipolar, and he’s reportedly off his meds.

So. Unlike not a few folks (who should know better) I won’t laugh at the guy. He’s sick, looks like, and he needs help, per the cliché. Maybe even a bit of compassion.

But his music still fucking sucks.