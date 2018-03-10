Warren — Musings —10.03.2018 07:27 PM Kudos, Trudeau Now that is what a PM should say. Here. Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Gyor says: October 3, 2018 at 9:09 pm It’s all toothless platidudes, he had the power to stop Ford, he refused to do so, he has the power to stop Leagult, but he won’t do so. He does have the power to make sure any bill invoking the not withstanding clause does not get royal assent, but he won’t use it. His words have no more bite to them then an toothless old grishnar cat. Reply Warren says: October 3, 2018 at 9:29 pm What power, exactly? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: October 3, 2018 at 9:28 pm My personal views align with those of Trudeau on this, and on supply management concessions. Say what you like about the PM but he has real guts to take such principled positions in Quebec. They certainly aren’t in the Liberals’ political interests here so good on him for showing considerable courage – – that will likely cost the party seats next fall. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
