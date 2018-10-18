, 10.18.2018 12:24 PM

Patrick Brown spent $300,000 on “expenses” in just a few weeks

…far eclipsing anyone else.  By a long shot.

Take note, Brampton.  This isn’t just outrageous: it’s a legitimate scandal.

Share
Share

3 Comments

  1. p bre says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    do they not have budgets they must stay within…farce

    Reply
  2. Matt says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    He’s claiming it was from severence he had the “moral obligation” to pay his Queens Park office staff after getting booted from the OPCP and deciding not to run in the provincial election.

    Reply
  3. Lucille Martin says:
    October 18, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    7 of his 10 staff at the end of June had only worked for him 3 months or less. They would not be entitled to severance. That means he paid pretty hefty “severance” (wink) to three members of his staff. This guy makes his own rules as he goes, ethics standards be dammed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*