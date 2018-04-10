Feature, Musings —10.04.2018 09:05 AM—
Premier Hypocrite
From next week’s Hill Times:
During one of the more-recent debates, last Fall – when controversy was raging about “Liberal” government’s bill that would force women to remove veils when getting on a city bus, or going to see their doctor – Francois Legault, the leader of the CAQ, was asked about the decidedly-unsecular symbol hanging above his head in his workplace. Legault shrugged. He said the crucifix should stay. “We have a Christian heritage in Quebec and we cannot decide tomorrow that we can change our past,” said the leader whose very party name is about Quebec’s future. “I don’t seen any problem keeping it.”
“A Christian heritage.”
Therein lies a problem, of course. Legault is no longer a mere member of the opposition in the provincial legislature. In a few days’ time, he will be Premier of Quebec, presiding over a massive majority in the National Assembly.
At his very first press conference after the election, then, Legault dispensed with any notion that he would be the Premier of all Quebecois. To the Muslims (with their headscarves), and the Jews (with their kippahs), and the Mennonites and the Amish (with their traditional styles of dress), and the Hindus (with their tilaka markings on their faces), Legault’s message was plain: I don’t represent you. I don’t care about you. You are second-class citizens – or worse.
Here’s what he said, at that first press encounter: “The vast majority of Quebeckers would like to have a framework where people in authority positions must not wear religious signs.” And then, knowing what he wants is wholly contrary to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and every human rights code extant, he went even further: “If we have to use the notwithstanding clause to apply what we want, the majority of Quebeckers will agree.”
From the man who said he would march newcomers to the border who lack the ability to properly conjugate verbs, and expel them – to…where? Cornwall? Vermont? Newfoundland and Labrador? – we shouldn’t be surprised, one supposes. Francois Legault has already revealed himself to be another petty, pitiful aspirant to Maurice Duplessis’ throne.
He’s a hypocrite.
1. Québécois is the term used to describe people of French descent who settled primarily in Quebec but also in what is now north eastern Ontario. The correct English term for residents of Quebec is Quebecers.
2. That noted, the ACQ could be said to represent the vast majority of québécois living in Quebec off of the island of Montreal.
3. I think it not a coincidence that Quebec is the province most worried about radical Islam and it is due to two factors:
high levels of immigration from Muslim North Africa.
They are better informed about the threat of radical Islam in Europe particularly in France where cities like Paris have no go zones and serious Muslim crime issues.
4. The laws that that ACQ is proposing are aimed at the radical Muslim threat but of necessity impact other non-threatening religions.
5. This is in part the harvest that constitutionally enshrined multiculturalism generated.
6. This will be a huge issue across the country before the next federal election.
That’s what they where saying about the Irish Catholics 100 years ago with thier radical Popism, high crime rate and many children.
For over 40 years, the PQ really managed to hold together an impossible coalition along the nationalist-separatist divide. In Federal terms, they had the sort of conservative nationalists that has produced figures like Bernier in the same party as the NDP. That coalition has now broken, the left-nationalists going with QS and ending the moderating effect. Figures like Legault and much of the CAQ have been around all along, albeing gaining in prominence in this era.
As long as the Federal realm is a lame duck, conditions will not improve in Quebec. After “Kokanee Grope” Trudeau entered the same space as Brett Kavanaugh – beer-soaked louts. Julie Payette has to be dragged to do Governor General stuff. Dual citizenship for MPs should never have been allowed – many MPs are more focused on their mother countries than on Canada. Meanwhile, Rédoine Faïd, France’s most-wanted fugitive, eluded police by wearing a niqab for 3 months. The murder of Marrisa Shen by a Syrian migrant. Conditions on the street are now so bad, it follows a very precise sociological logic the Quebecois are atavistically returning to their ancient symbols. Agreed: potentially wicked stuff. But power abhors a vacuum – in this case the vacuum in Ottawa.