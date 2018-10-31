Recipe for Hate is a bestseller!

Warren — Feature, Musings —

And it’s been in the papers, here, and I didn’t even know!

Been too busy with (a) fighting neo-Nazis in the courts (b) moving to my house that is older than Canada and (c) helping promote Jean Chretien’s new book to notice!

And it was my brother Scott Sellers, Random House VP, who told me. I literally did not know.

Anyhow, if you want to check it out, Recipe for Hate is available right here!

And it’s out-soon successor, New Dark Ages, is available here!

Recipe for Hate was up for a prestigious national book award this week, but it didn’t win. I couldn’t attend the ceremony, because I was the MC at the Toronto launch of Mr. Chretien’s book at the Granite Club. (Lisa kindly represented me at the award ceremony.)

Anyhow, I am a bit shocked and more than a bit honored. Thank you, everybody, who picked up the book and put it where it is!





