Recipe For Hate nominated for prestigious award!

…and I am honoured. And honoured to be among so many accomplished authors, too.

The White Pine Award “is an annual literature award sponsored by the Ontario Library Association (OLA) that has awarded Canadian young adult books since 2002. Its goals are to

promote reading for enjoyment among high school students

to make students aware of quality Canadian young adult books

to provide opportunities for students to discuss the nominated titles in an authentic manner

Every year, award winners are chosen through the votes of students across Ontario.”

You can get Recipe For Hate here – and read some of the reviews of it below.