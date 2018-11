Warren — Feature, Musings —

Last night, me, Lisa, our Daisy colleagues, and an army of Chretien fans gathered at the amazing Ben McNally Books on Bay Street for the Toronto launch of the Bosses’ newest book. It is really, really good.

While there, me and my political father showed off my newest, ⁦New Dark Ages! It’s out now on ⁦⁦Dundurn Press⁩ right here!

It was a great night – he was truly amazing. Now, go order his book and mine!