Musings —10.15.2018 06:23 AM—
The She-Wolf of the Clueless loses again
Now, when will the Toronto Police Service start investigating her for allegedly inciting that attempt to murder scores of refugees at a Toronto hotel?
BREAKING: Rogers Media says they won't run ads by Faith Goldy, a prominent alt-right figure who associates with neo-Nazism. Thank you to everybody that joined our campaign and reached out to Rogers – and thank you Rogers for making the principled decision. pic.twitter.com/AixljBu3sc
— Canadian Anti-Hate Network (@antihateca) October 15, 2018
She has crossed the line on numerous occasions with her hate filled reporting and actions. Thankfully she is going against Canadian tradition of opening our door to immigrants and refugees. What is totally distasteful is her direct attack on these people instead of targeting government policies. Even then, her reasons for doing so would highlight her malignant racist ugly and distasteful attitude. Sadly she is getting attention for all the wrong reasons. The less said about her by the media will sabotage her campaign of hate and leave her with less profile.
I don’t support Golden Faith, she has extremely poor judgement, but I don’t support the campaign to silence her either, censorship just makes things worse.