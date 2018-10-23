Toronto Star on day one of the neo-Nazi death threats trial

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Warren Kinsella tells court that Your Ward News called for him to be ‘bludgeoned to death’

By BETSY POWELL COURTS REPORTER

Political consultant and author Warren Kinsella testified Tuesday that he and his wife, Lisa, had ample reason to feel intimidated and frightened that the editor and publisher of a controversial publication were making death threats against them.

“We regarded the article as a call to action, that we should be bludgeoned to death,” Kinsella told Ontario Court Justice Dan Moore on the first day of trial.

James Sears, 55, and LeRoy St. Germaine, 76, respectively editor and publisher of Your Ward News, have pleaded not guilty to uttering death threats against the Kinsellas in the summer 2017 issue of the publication.

They are also charged separately with two counts of wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely Jews and women.

Less than 24 hours after helping John Tory’s relatively easy coast to re-election as Toronto mayor, Kinsella — a lawyer and author of several books about extremism — described the escalating conflict with Sears and St. Germaine that began after the Kinsellas began receiving Your Ward News at their east-end home.

They persuaded advertisers to stop advertising in what Kinsella described Tuesday as a racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and offensive rag, and organized a group, called STAMP (Standing Together Against Mailed Prejudice) that successfully pressured Canada Post to stop delivering the publication.

However, the Kinsellas continued to receive copies, though with less frequency, and found themselves increasingly as targets both in words and images inside.

Crown attorney Matthew Giovinazzo showed Kinsella several issues featuring Kinsella’s image, including caricatures of him drinking the blood of Christ and his head superimposed on the head of a snake.

“We were concerned. We have six children between us, we enhanced the security system we had placed, we spoke to all of our kids about taking prudent steps,” Kinsella said.

The trial continues 10am Wednesday at College Park Courts, 444 Yonge Street, Second Floor.

If you oppose anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, misogyny, and the promotion of Holocaust denial – like we do – please drop by. We would be grateful for the support.



Neo-Nazi rag depicting Jews as serpents and Satanic. their lawyers call this “satire.”