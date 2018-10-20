Feature, Musings —10.20.2018 09:00 AM—
Why Tory won (bigly), why Keesmaat lost (badly), and who was behind the scenes
What, presently, is the biggest election in Canada?
It’s big, really big. Close to two million voters, and close to three million citizens. A budget of $13 billion. Greater population density than metropolitan New York City.
And – most critically – it involves all of the major political parties, and has lessons to offer all of them.
Toronto, come on down!
Now, before we get started, full disclosure: this writer is volunteering for one of the mayoral candidates. Been doing so for many months. So, bias spoiler alert.
But the Toronto municipal election perhaps provides some helpful insights about the federal election that will be concluding one year from today. Three points.
One: the so-called Left – New Democrats and orangey-red Liberals – is in trouble.
Consider their candidate, Jen Keesmaat. Toronto’s former chief planner jumped into the race way back in July. She was, and is, smart, articulate and telegenic. She attracted a top-notch team of professionals to advise her: former NDP leadership candidate Brian Topp, senior Ontario New Democratic comms guru Chris Ball, former federal Liberal ministerial advisor Beth Clarkson, Jack Layton muse Brad Lavigne, and a former Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Adam Vaughan. Among others.
Keesmaat gave as good as she got in debates. She knew the issues. The camera loved her, the media gave her plenty of attention, and she could speak in pithy soundbites on command.
But her campaign – despite all of that – never caught on. It stalled, and then it ground to a halt. When the Toronto mayoral campaign concludes, a week from today, Jennifer Keesmaat may well end up more than forty percentage points behind her main opponent, Toronto mayor John Tory. As such, she is days away from the most humiliating municipal loss the Left has experienced in Toronto in decades.
Not everything that ails the Left can be pinned on Jagmeet Singh, folks. If the disastrous Jennifer Keesmaat has shown us anything, it is that voters remain suspicious of political options on the Left. Even in Toronto, where the political Left has traditionally found a foothold, things have gotten decidedly frosty.
Two: the centre is still the place to be.
In the Trump era – post-Brexit, when so-called “populist” candidates are seemingly winning public office across the Americas and Western Europe – we have become accustomed to centrist candidates being squeezed out by the political extremes. In these nasty, brutish and short-sighted times, voices of moderation seem to be outnumbered.
But, again, consider Toronto’s mayoral race. John Tory, the incumbent, may have a Progressive Conservative pedigree – he was formerly the provincial Tory leader, and has been a federal Progressive Conservative strategist – but he and his campaign have hewn closely to the political centre. And it has paid rich political dividends.
Tory’s mayoralty has been characterized by moderation and balance. He has held the line on taxes, but also championed a transit discount for seniors, and a Kids Ride Free transit program. He’s pushed to hire more police (which has pleased the political Right) – while also becoming a national voice for a handgun ban (which has delighted the political Left). As a result, polls show Tory is supported by as much as 70 per cent of traditional Liberal voters – and a majority of Conservative voters, as well. Not many politicians can claim to do that.
As such, his team – campaign and/or mayoral – has been always comprised of advisors from across the ideological spectrum. Luke Robertson, Vic Gupta, Amanda Galbraith, Vince Gasparro, Keerthana Kamalavasan, Don Peat, Deb Hutton, Andrew Tumilty, Courtney Glen, Chris Eby, Amanda Galbraith and (of course) Nick Kouvalis – they were brought together, and kept there, by Tory’s centrist approach. (Me, too.)
The mayoral race has itself become a microcosm of the wider political clashes now taking place across Western democracy. On Tory’s Left was the aforementioned Jennifer Keesmaat, around whom the ideological Left has rallied. On the mayor’s Right were assorted candidates of the Right and far-Right – among them Faith Goldy, a white supremacist with a formidable social media presence, and James Sears, the publisher of a neo-Nazi newspaper.
In Toronto, the ideological extremes essentially reminded voters why they wanted to vote for John Tory. The attacks that Keesmaat (in particular) levelled at Tory – that he was dull, that he delayed, that he dithered – rebounded on her. Voters rallied around him, preferring Tory’s calm, methodical and decidedly centrist approach.
Three: campaigns still matter.
In Trump times, again, it had seemed that running a chaotic, shambolic election campaign – as Trump did in 2016 – won’t hurt your chances, so much. The candidates who seemed to be winning seemed the be the ones who didn’t run campaign ads, didn’t prepare for debates, and didn’t have staff with any experience. Donald Trump, in other words.
The outcome of the Toronto municipal race suggests all of that was the exception, not the rule. John Tory’s campaign was staffed by experienced Conservatives, Liberals and even a few New Democrats – and the experience showed. On election night, Tory will not merely win: polls suggest he will win in a landslide against a capable and smart opponent.
It’s never a good idea to read too much into by-elections. So, too, municipal races, and what they mean for politics generally.
But this Toronto municipal race has been significant – for what it means for Canada’s political Left, for centrist politicians, and for traditional election campaigns.
It matters.
The municipal election in Ottawa is a landslide for Jim Watson too, but Clive Doucet ran an excellent campaign against him. Unfortunately, no significant debates occurred this electoral round and incumbent Mayor Watson pretty well avoided interaction with his main opponent.
As a $3.2 billion per year business Ottawa is but a fraction of what constitutes the Toronto municipal corporate process. Our mayoral candidates were numerous at 12 running for the helm. Only two of the candidates brought experience to the table. The experience Watson & Doucet bring to this process is extensive and enlightening for those of us that are less experienced with the political process.
Developer donations of $1200. each is still a thorn in the side of participatory democracy around here though and many councillor candidates opted to refuse that largesse.
RW
I don’t know that I would call Doucet’s campaign “excellent”. From what I could see, if was barely competent at best. He failed to explain how he would provide a better vision for the City, or a compelling reason to change course. He kept championing a crazy commuter rail plan that had essentially no basis in reality. He tried to relate Jim Watson’s unwillingness to debate him on the environment to the fact that tornadoes caused considerable damage to Ottawa in one of the only campaign videos I’ve ever seen that makes the infamous Dion video look good. His campaign was an inept waste of time from where I was sitting, and I don’t really blame Watson for completely ignoring him.
His campaign was organized and a better campaign than Watson ran from my vantage point. And my vantage point is aligned with Doucet on developer donations & campaign influence which he declined to accept unlike the incumbent.
Furthermore, I am on Clive Doucet’s mailing list for the election so I, for one, am linked in to all his media announcements. To be frank, I ran against Watson twice and lost both times of which only one run was half-heartedly approached. Running against Jim Watson is an educated in and of itself as he is a master election planner that has never lost a race for office.
I respect Mayor Watson’s ability but I’m too invested in Doucet’s Marxist leanings against the corporatists & developers so I will vote for Clive Doucet this electoral round.
Incumbent Mayor Watson was very forthright & responsive to the two inquiries I made about his run for office & platform position. Clive was standoffish with me but I like Clive’s moxie & left-of-center politics over the developer friendly Liberal incumbent.
RW
Getting back to southern Ontario, I spent some time with a colleague late this week who’s door knocking for the NDP candidate a downtown TeaHo ward & is hopeful/confident that candidate will win. When I ask about the Mayor the assessment is “the boring guy will win, no question, but Ms K may come closer than people think”.
TeaHo soaks up so much news that we in the rest of Ontario, we are not well served. As it is we are living in what’s all but news vacuum. Many people in this part of SW Ontario are as or more aware of your election than ours. As a result many Pols & civic officials are going to get away with lots & lots of dodgy stuff & we’ll rarely (if ever) find out about it.
One thing that’s really going to make life difficult for left-leaning parties in Canada over the next few years is our fiscal, tax and interest rate situation. A lot of provincial budgets are in precarious shape and a significant upward trend in interest rates will only make that worse. It was a lot easier to be left wing and borrow and spend when interest rates were practically negligible. To make things worse for people who like to tax and spend, Trump’s tax cuts are putting significant pressure on Canadian federal and provincial governments to keep tax rates competitive with the US.
You make a very good point. I’m not from Toronto, but if I were, I’d likely vote for him precisely because he is decent, non-partisan and maybe even a little boring. It amazes me how many anti-Ford and anti-Trump people are so caught up in their doomsday rhetoric and fevered accusations of racism, fascism, etc. that they are blind to how turned off so many are by their own side. Victory for the Dems in the midterms and maybe even 2020 should be a cakewalk, but a lot of their big names seem to be hellbent on snatching losses from the jaws of victory.