An important essay about St. Mike’s

…written by Liam Mather, a former student there.

After much painful reflection about the recent sexual assault at St. Michael’s College School, I want to share the following thoughts with fellow graduates.

I am deeply saddened for the victim. The assault was unspeakably violent. I am disturbed that he was repeatedly victimized as images of the assault were shared across social media, and I am upset by the school administration’s initial response. I pray that this boy is receiving support.

There is a powerful stigma against victims of sexual violence. Our conversations must be focused on caring for this boy and other victims that are coming forward, or we risk reinforcing this stigma. We must talk about how the school can prevent and respond to future assaults, or this story will repeat itself.

I want to say that if you are a victim, I support you.

Personally, I have been struggling to reconcile my overwhelmingly positive experience at St. Mike’s with this horrific assault. I cherished my time at the school. Serving as the student government president made me so proud. I wasn’t an athlete, but I benefited from the school’s academic rigour and rich extracurricular programming. I had great mentors, such as Father Malo, who taught me values like compassion, personal discipline, and love of scholarship. I became politically conscious through the fine teaching of Paul Barry, Norah Higgins-Burnham, and too many others to name. My parents made sacrifices to send me and my brother to St. Mike’s—and we worked hard to make them worthwhile. I had great friendships that transcended social cliques. I felt safe, happy, and supported.

Over the last week, I’ve felt a range of emotions: depression, anger, confusion, even guilt. Like many of you, I felt discomfort watching media outlets attack the sanctity of my positive memories of St. Mike’s. Did I overlook something as a student?

But let’s be clear about the main issue. The school is not a victim. The alumni who feel defensive are not victims. A student was sexually assaulted within the school. He is the victim. The ones who perpetrated the assault, the ones who filmed and posted it on social media, and the ones who stood by and said nothing as the assault happened, they were also St. Mike’s students. What compelled them to commit or enable this terrible crime?

It is morally imperative and prudent that graduates critically reflect on the school’s culture. It is convenient, dishonest, and dangerous for graduates to frame the assault as the independent behaviour of a few exceptionally bad students. Allegedly, these boys were members of the football team, which the school actively promotes as a symbol of its excellence. These boys wore the blazer most days and those wonderful baby blue jerseys on game days. The assault happened in their locker room. The school needs to assess the factors that contributed to their destructive behaviour—and prevent future assaults. As alumni, if any harmful values were cultivated during our time at the school, we need to identify those values and discard them. That is the courageous way to move forward.

My personal reflections and my discussions with some alumni have led me to the following conclusions.

First, the assault reflects a cultural failure of the school. The notions that define manhood are changing. Society used to demand that men be physically strong, emotionless, and chauvinistic. But increasingly, empathy and intelligence are valued. What version of manhood is St. Mike’s imparting onto its boys?

The school seemed to be grappling with this question when I was a student. The school began promoting music, dance, theatre, media production, and visual arts, and built a multi-million dollar performance centre. The former principal, Mr. Sheridan, cracked down on rowdy behaviour. Teachers and the administration began promoting mental health awareness. The Basilian priests preached a rather liberal interpretation of doctrine.

However, the school retained a hyper-masculine sub-culture, in which conventional masculine values were incubated. This sub-culture lurked in the shadows of the locker hallways and the changing rooms, where teenage boys interacted without adult supervision. In such a context, boys can feel an urge to act dominant; other boys can feel reluctant to challenge the alphas. At St. Mike’s, hyper-masculinity sometimes degenerated into bullying. The recent assault is an outgrowth of hyper-masculinity. This sub-culture might not be unique to St. Mike’s, and might not define St. Mike’s, but it is there.

The St. Mike’s administration has a responsibility to correct the perverse psychological incentives of its students. It must establish a zero-tolerance policy for “boys being boys” behaviour. It needs to reaffirm to all of its boys that it is okay to be gentle, caring, and artistic. It needs to delineate the spaces where controlled aggression is acceptable (on the football field) and where it is not (in the locker room, everywhere else). The assault shows that the dominant tendencies of young boys, when unchecked, can have catastrophic consequences.

A second and related problem is that St. Mike’s was not a nurturing place for gay students. I am straight, and I do not wish to speak on behalf of all gay former students. I have reached this conclusion after speaking with many of my close St. Mike’s friends who are gay, as well as through personal reflection. Many gay students thrived at the school. However, they did not receive outward institutional support and faced widespread homophobia from students—and even from a few teachers. Boys commonly used homophobic language in an effort to emasculate and assert dominance over their peers. Many gay students were not comfortable coming out at St. Mike’s.

I want to echo the former class vice-president Jonah Macan for St. Mike’s to found a gay-straight alliance to fight homophobia and promote inclusiveness. I urge my former classmates to reflect on their own attitudes and extend support to LGBTQ people in their lives.

The third problem is also related to hyper-masculinity. It is an issue that I have been reflecting on since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford bravely went public with her sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh. I was troubled by the media’s portrayal of Kavanaugh’s high school, an all-boys Catholic private school, where gross sexism was ingrained into the student body. It haunted me because Kavanugh’s school reminded me of St. Mike’s.

When I was at St. Mike’s, many students had a hyper-sexualized view of women. This toxic attitude went mostly unchallenged by the school, except for by a few teachers and staff. The school did not actively promote positive relationships with women. It did not rigorously teach feminism or consent. For the students that tried to resist sexist social currents, many still did not a develop a deep understanding of women’s health, social, or political issues. St. Mike’s did not impart on us a positive understanding of what it means to respect women.

Some of you might still insist on disconnecting the assault from the school’s culture. To you, I say the following. Even if you think the assault is an outlier, society does not tolerate the male behaviours and attitudes that I have described. We can use recent events as an opportunity for critical self-reflection and growth. For the interests of the school as an institution—not to mention for the well-being of future students, women, and everyone else—St. Mike’s needs to confront the negative parts of its culture.

The final point I would like to make concerns the response to the assault by the school and the broader community. First, the administration’s initial response was wrong. The administration is bound by law to report sexual assault to the police immediately. This law extends to private school educators for a crucial reason: private institutions have powerful incentives (their reputation, money) to cover up sexual assaults. The administration’s response is especially weak given the history of the Catholic Church covering up sexual assault. The new administration needs training on how to respond to sexual assault in a manner that is consistent with the law and victims’ interests.

Second, I am disappointed that so many former students have blindly defended the school. One implication of some graduates’ nostalgic Facebook posts is that they stand in solidarity with the school as its reputation tanks, and not in solidarity with the victim. Moreover, these posts likely deter other victims in the community to speak out, because they will feel scared of further tarnishing the school’s reputation. I urge alumni to express support for all victims of sexual assault and severe bullying. You might have enjoyed your time at the school, as I did. But evidently, it was not a safe place for every student. We must validate the experiences of victims and ask hard questions about why the assault happened.

I am also embarrassed by those who have criticized the media. Again, the school is not the victim. The victim is the victim. The assault was a brutal crime and is a matter of public interest. The media uncovered this story; they have been hawkish because the school was not immediately transparent; they have kept the story in the news cycle because more assaults are coming to light. The broader public is judging our community’s capacity to respond with empathy. If you act like the school is the primary victim, you are not only being insensitive to real victims, you are actively reinforcing negative tropes about the community.

At the end of the culture review, the leadership of St. Michael’s will face a difficult choice. It can pretend nothing is wrong. In doing so, it will edge out a new niche in the Toronto private school market as the bastion of male chauvinism. Maybe this version of the school can still win football championships. But I will not want anything to do with it.

Alternatively, after a long introspection, the school can build out progressive programming that confronts its problems and prevents future assaults. There is going to be resistance to these changes, because our beloved school is old, and old places are bad at changing. But hopefully, over time, the phrase “St. Michael’s Man” can acquire a new, robust meaning: a man that excels in the classroom, on the field, on the stage, and in the debating hall. A man who treats women with respect. A man who has the space to explore alternative sexualities. A man who respects his peers. I have faith that the good people at St. Michael’s will make this choice. The right choice.

An assault like this ought not happen again. The school ought not send another Patrick Brown into the world. It ought not send a Brett Kavanuagh.