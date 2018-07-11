Warren — Musings —11.07.2018 05:39 PM Doesn’t feel like we lost The Democrats, after last night: Tweet Share Share 3 Comments James Smith says: November 7, 2018 at 8:29 pm I kept myself in a news black-out until 11pm so I wouldn’t stress about any early Confederate-er-that-is-to-say-Republican leads. Pity about TX & FL. IMHO Dems needs to: -Be seen to be able to “work” with the other side -Not look like Benhazi on steroids in getting to the truth about Mango – Push an aspirational agenda Oh, and find a cure to cancer, raise wages & a way for Black & White people to live in peace & harmony. Easy Reply doconnor says: November 8, 2018 at 6:50 am The Republicans have been doing the opposite of all those things and have been largely successful. Reply Gord Tulk says: November 7, 2018 at 10:57 pm Three more senate seats and a couple squeakers away from 56-44. Senate is now far more conservative as Mitch can ignore the cinos – Murkowski and Collins. Huge win for conservatism. Literally over 100 more new judges with respect for the constitution in the next two years and possibly one or more new SCOTUS noms. And perhaps replacement of old conservative SC judges with younger ones (that was RBG’s big mistake). A Dem house will have to cooperate with Trump or look like fools and move even further to the left. He’s going to put forward deals on immigration and infrastructure that will divide them and enrage the resistance. Over fifty house dems promise not to vote for Pelosi. Look for 40 of them to make that the first promise they break. But the biggest losers by far: the MSM and the celebrity left. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
