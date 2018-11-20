Feature, Musings —11.20.2018 08:48 AM—
How Andrew Scheer can win the next election. You’re welcome.
AN OPEN LETTER TO ANDREW SCHEER, CONTAINING SUPER-USEFUL FREE ADVICE ABOUT HOW TO WIN THE NEXT ELECTION
Dear Andrew:
First off, well done.
You handled the Tony Clement scandal way better than Justin Trudeau handled the Kent Hehr scandal: (a) you moved quickly, (b) you were umambiguous, and (c) you kicked the wrongdoer right out of your caucus. In Hehr’s case, Trudeau didn’t do any of those things. So, kudos.
Opposition can be Hell, but you are mostly doing well. Mad Max Bernier sounds madder by the day, and gives every indication that he is running for office in Austro-Hungary in the 1920s, not multicultural Canada in the 2010s. You continue to out-fundraise the Liberal Party – a sitting majority government, for those who haven’t noticed – and have been doing so for many months. You are running ads during hockey games to get better-known, and (as such ads go) you are getting a bit better-known.
But you still aren’t popular. You still aren’t winning.
Nanos’ latest weekly poll indicates that you are a whopping 11 points behind the Trudeau Party – and that the New Democrats, who you desperately need to do better, continue to languish under the byzantine leadership of Jagmeet Singh. If an election were held today, the Grits would win a bigger majority than they did in 2015.
Equally, Nanos found that more than twice as many Canadians (42 per cent) prefer Justin Trudeau to you (20 per cent) on this question: “Of the current federal political party leaders, could you please rank your top two current local preferences for Prime Minister?”
It’s not just Nanos. Mainstreet’s Quito Maggi said this week that “a massive Liberal Party majority is in the making.” His firm found that Trudeau dominates in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada – with a double-digit lead in the last three places. Which means lots and lots of seats.
So what do you do?
Well, for starters, consider Kinsella’s Rule of Political Opposites. Your salvation lies therein.
Politics, like physics, is all about action and reaction. It’s the third Newtonian law: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
You shouldn’t ever replicate what your opponent does; you should be reacting to it. Near the end of his tenure, then, Stephen Harper came to be seen as a sullen, angry guy who didn’t like people much. So the NDP picked a sullen, angry guy who didn’t like people so much. The Liberals picked a happy, upbeat guy who hugged everyone. Guess who picked right?
Exactly. React, don’t replicate.
Cast an eye over recent political history, if you don’t believe me. Ronald Reagan’s sunny Morning In America stuff was the precise-right reaction to the dour, defeatist Jimmy Carter administration, mired as it was in energy and hostage crises. Bill Clinton’s campaign trifecta – keep it simple, it’s all about the economy and a town called Hope – were the polar opposite of George H. W. Bush’s impenetrable blathering about distant points of light. Brian Mulroney’s Irish blarney and small-town charm was the right response to the effete intellectualism and elitism of Pierre Trudeau. Jean Chretien (with his experience, his plan, and his team) was the perfect response to Kim Campbell (who lacked experience, a plan, and a team).
Thus, cast an eye over your opponents, Mr. Scheer. All three of them – Messrs. Trudeau, Bernier and Singh – share certain characteristics.
They are all stylish and debonair. You, to put a fine point on it, are not.
They are all charismatic and magnetic. You aren’t.
They are all Starbucks and Holt Renfrew. You are Tim Horton’s and Giant Tiger.
What does that all mean? It means, Mr. Scheer, that you need to do what I have long suspected you are going to do anyway –embrace your inner nerd. Celebrate your lack of charisma. Wear jackets from Moore’s, and jeans from Old Navy. Do what Stephen Harper did so successfully before you: become the Tim’s-loving, hockey Dad Everyman. It worked.
There’s another Canada, as you well know, one that is South of the Queensway and North of Steeles. This is the Canada – a significantly larger and more powerful Canada – in which Stephen Harper (like Jean Chretien before him) was for a decade the favourite.
Chretien and Harper understood the other Canada, because they came from it, and because they never forgot it, and because they embraced it. In 2005, accordingly, I wrote that the ballot question would be Starbucks versus Tim Horton’s. Amazingly, a decade-and-a-half later, it still is. Chretien and Harper represent the latter constituency – and Messrs. Trudeau, Singh and Bernier all represent the first one.
You will never be them, sir. I don’t believe you even want to be them.
So, do the one thing that always works in politics: be you.
If voters go looking for Justin Trudeau’s opposite, they won’t be putting an X beside the parties led by Jagmeet Singh or Maxime Bernier.
They’ll be looking to for the Everyman. Which, in 2019, is only you.
There you go. That’s how you win. You’re welcome. Invoice is in the mail.
Sincerely,
Etc.
Mainstreet polling has Bernier losing his own riding to the CPC candidate if an election were held today.
It also shows Jagmeet Singh in third in Burnaby South behind the Libs and CPC. It should be noted neither the LPC or CPC have named a candidate to run against Singh yet.
Bo-Blandy Scheer has the charisma of a faceless nerd in the crowd, and prospects of beating Trudeau that parallel Harpy’s last stand in Parliament. Bo-Blandy has no plan of action due to being a man of inaction and just a faceless nerd in the crowd.
Bo-Blandy Scheer needs a workable plan of action aside from the old angry white guy head trip that guys like Jason Kenny get elected on. Bo-Blandy needs to grow a brain too because Alberta Crude price is past correction territory and the HarpyCONs can’t expect profit by shipping raw materials as a give away freebie to the ever parasitic United States of America that laughs in our face every day whilst getting FREE Electricity & FREE Alberta Crude.
Bo-Blandy Scheer needs to offer up resolve for Alberta Crude by insisting upon an in situ Alberta refinery to ameliorate that conundrum and stop the hemorrhaging of Canadian taxpayer dollars.
Bo-Blandy also needs to realize that Conservativism has metastasized into Proto-Fascism and that ‘ordinary’ Canadians [thanks Mulroney] don’t want any part of the conservative irrationalism that emanates out of the Whore House twitter feed on a daily basis.
Canadians want a centrist politician that is trusted by Canadians and is considered to be like family to most in the population.
Trudeau is trusted by all Canadians, Bo-Blandy.
Conservatives have no reasonable chance of beating Trudeau in the next election given that they are a divided party of highly irrational players that have failed Canadians en masse on Alberta Crude, Vision for CANADA, #METOO, RCMP Sexual Harassment Class Action, Trade Deals with NAFTA2, et cetera.
The Canadian economy will ensure that the Conservative Party of CANADA is viewed from a lens of economic instability due to the HarpyCON’s track record for investing the lion’s share of Canadian investment into financial loss for Canadians via margin debt & leverage on Oil Sands development.
Bo-Blandy Scheer will NOT want to address the loss pre-election due to the fact that Harpy himself put all of our eggs into the oil basket for loss in the billions if not trillions when all is said and done.
RW
The Liberals are free to run a lying sexual harasser as their public face if they want to. Personally, I don’t cast my votes sexual harassers.
.. If Matt is right re Burnaby South one suspects the NDP will continue to flounder in nowhereville
And if Bernier remains a bizarre flash in the pan, his camp following may still trash some aspects of the Harper Rump ReformaTory dregs of Scheer.
But here’s what might float Blandy’s Ever Rebranding Evangel Following.. Its the ever dangerous and devious Catholic powerhouse faction & alt right marching band
https://t.co/lU68qpOj5v?ssr=true
BUT…..
If Bernier attracts the more undesirable minority of “Conservative” voters – the Faith Goldy, Proud Boy types, it COULD make the CPC less “scary” to undecideds or blue Liberals not happy with Trudeau.
Most Canadians still couldn’t pick scheer out of a police line-up. That will change between now and the election.
Two factors that will determine a CPC victory:
1. The GTA real estate market (and thus the health of the economy in general)
2. whether the NDP can get off the mat either with their current leader or another one – they need to be around 20% for a CPC majority to happen.
Well, Michael was definitely himself and…
Michael Ignatieff actually in many ways was like Stephen Harper, both intellectuals but had trouble connecting to people on a personal level as opposed to Trudeau who does connect well with people. Also I think timing is a bigger issue. If people are happy with the Trudeau government, not much Scheer can do, if upset enough then he will win. At this point I think the Tories winning outright is a real long shot. Cutting the Liberals down to a minority is probably more realistic although I could easily see them winning another majority too.
Scheer thinks Brexit is a GREAT idea (despite the unfolding shit-show now going on over in the UK). Not what we need.
Christian,
My big problem with it has always been what will they gain and what will they lose upon exiting?
Sure, they rid themselves of a stifling bureaucracy in Brussels but as inter-European trade likely takes a hit, what will happen to the UK’s GDP?
Might be temporary, might not. But I’m no economist.