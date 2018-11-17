Musings —11.17.2018 10:56 AM—
Indian trip redux
“It’s the Singaporean blood. High cheekbones & I tan dark.” “I never take selfies. Other people take selfies.” These @JustinTrudeau quotes and more in my @GlobalNational piece looking at his family ties to Singapore: https://t.co/hLInaltEm3 pic.twitter.com/l7V1yfDE4o
— Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) November 16, 2018
Last time, his close entourage took a lot of heat for that trip.
On this trip, the opts will be either good or bad. But they will largely depend on whether the previous adventure was a learning moment for this Prime Minister. I’m cutting the PM a large amount of slack on the self-directed selfie. I’ll wait for the trip consensus reviews before I consider doing a Stockman on Trudeau.