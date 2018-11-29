Metroland Media on our fight against that neo-Nazi rag

Warren — Feature, Musings —







Warren Kinsella and Lisa Kinsella have been leading the community efforts against Your Ward News publication. – Dan Pearce/Metroland

East-end Toronto activists continue fight to stop delivery of Your Ward News

Beach resident, lawyer and well known political strategist Warren Kinsella applauds the decision to make the delivery banning “permanent.”

“It is racist, anti Semitic, homophobic; it is misogynistic, it advocates violence against women. It preaches Holocaust denial. It uses disgusting language to describe persons of colour. I’ve been writing about the far right for more than 30 years, I have never encountered a publication as extreme as Your Ward News,” Warren told Metroland Media Toronto.

Along with wife Lisa Kinsella and other community members and activists, they founded the group STAMP (Standing Together Against Mailing Prejudice) with the goal of halting its distribution and stopping the spread of hate speech.

Lisa said she was recently contacted by a woman who was “very upset” to find her young son reading a copy, something that shouldn’t happen to anyone’s child.

“It was hard to hear. That’s one of the reasons why we’ve been so vocal about it,” the political consultant said.

There are more battles ahead for the Kinsellas.

Lisa “has a defamation action” against Your Ward News editor James Sears and publisher LeRoy St. Germaine that is underway.

The couple also brought a private prosecution against both for uttering death threats. Last month, Ontario Court Justice Dan Moore agreed to a “directed verdict” request finding no evidence that St. Germaine was guilty of the death-threat Criminal Code charge, defence lawyer Chris Murphy told the Toronto Star. Sears, 55, a former doctor who had his licence revoked for sexual impropriety, is still facing the charge.

Additionally, the editor and publisher will soon stand trial for wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely women and Jews.

“There’s a lot going on,” said Warren, advising residents who still receive the tabloid to note down the name of any private distributors so that the group can get in touch and persuade them to stop — as the group has successfully done in the past with an advertising boycott campaign.

“Community action is something that these guys can’t stop. It’s not just us. There are people in the Jewish community, persons of colour, people in the LGBTQ community, lots of people have come together,” he said. “We’re going to keep going … and so are others.”