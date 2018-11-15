Feature, Musings —11.15.2018 05:51 PM—
Victory! Neo-Nazi rag barred from postal system
After many years – and after lots of hard work by a lot of people in the Jewish, Muslim, LGBTQ communities, as well as women and people of colour – victory at last!
The Minister responsible for Canada Post has barred Your Ward News from using the postal system. This is a huge victory for tolerance, diversity and community action.
Congrats to all.
Great news! But ridiculous that it took this long.
I said this on FB but well done to you, Lisa and your coalition. I hope your court case turns out with as positive a result.
CONGRATS!
As the late Great Stan Lee may have added:
Nuff Said
Now you can change the name to STOMP –
Stopped Those Odious Mailing Pukes !
Good on ya