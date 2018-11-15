, 11.15.2018 05:51 PM

Victory! Neo-Nazi rag barred from postal system

After many years – and after lots of hard work by a lot of people in the Jewish, Muslim, LGBTQ communities, as well as women and people of colour – victory at last!

The Minister responsible for Canada Post has barred Your Ward News from using the postal system. This is a huge victory for tolerance, diversity and community action.

Congrats to all.



Share
Share

4 Comments

  1. Eric Weiss says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Great news! But ridiculous that it took this long.

    Reply
  2. Derek Pearce says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    I said this on FB but well done to you, Lisa and your coalition. I hope your court case turns out with as positive a result.

    Reply
  3. James Smith says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    CONGRATS!

    As the late Great Stan Lee may have added:

    Nuff Said

    Reply
  4. Nasty Bob says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Now you can change the name to STOMP –
    Stopped Those Odious Mailing Pukes !
    Good on ya

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*