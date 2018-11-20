11.20.2018 04:01 PM

St. Mike’s

I have lots to say about what is happening over there, and the root causes. But I’ve told my wife that I won’t, because this is all causing great pain – agony, almost – for our sons who went there.

But, as a regular attendee at a church run by the Basilians, I will say just this:


Share
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*