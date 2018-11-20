Musings —11.20.2018 04:01 PM—
St. Mike’s
I have lots to say about what is happening over there, and the root causes. But I’ve told my wife that I won’t, because this is all causing great pain – agony, almost – for our sons who went there.
But, as a regular attendee at a church run by the Basilians, I will say just this:
Agreed. I went to Loyola, where I was taught by Jesuits and learned about Cesar Chavez and social justice at the age of 13. At St. Mike's, the Basilians seemingly have one focus above all: total sports dominance. They should learn from the Jesuits. @SMCS1852 @LoyolaHigh https://t.co/eVK7FJMV7X
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 20, 2018