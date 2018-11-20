Musings —11.20.2018 08:39 AM—
This is the podcast Patrick Brown’s publisher doesn’t want you to hear
After the Kinsellacast came out last night, Brown’s erstwhile book publisher went bananas. He was obliquely threatening Lisa, sending email to her offering to meet “in a public place,” and generally getting upset that we pointed out that he published a book attacking someone with mental illness. For being mentally ill.
Oh, and he was kicked out of a prominent Tory’s office yesterday. Literally.
Here’s the podcast that got him and Brown so upset. If you want to skip my Andrew Scheer stuff, go to the eight minute mark.