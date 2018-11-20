This is the podcast Patrick Brown’s publisher doesn’t want you to hear

Warren — Musings —

After the Kinsellacast came out last night, Brown’s erstwhile book publisher went bananas. He was obliquely threatening Lisa, sending email to her offering to meet “in a public place,” and generally getting upset that we pointed out that he published a book attacking someone with mental illness. For being mentally ill.

Oh, and he was kicked out of a prominent Tory’s office yesterday. Literally.

Here’s the podcast that got him and Brown so upset. If you want to skip my Andrew Scheer stuff, go to the eight minute mark.



