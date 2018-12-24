2018, the good and the bad

Warren — Musings —

While Lisa and all of my kids slept, I sat down at the kitchen table and tried to think of ten good things in 2018, and ten not-so-good things in 2018.

I failed.

GOOD STUFF

• New Dark Ages, second book in X Gang series comes out – and Hot Nasties put out first record in 38 years, Maximum Rock’n’Roll likes it

• start teaching at U of C Faculty of Law

• Daisy Group has best year yet, has a rockin’ midterms party

• get signed to Newstalk 1010/Bell Media

• finally get to see MC5 play Kick Out the Jams live, see L7 in London at Electric Ballroom

• work for Democrats on winning midterm campaigns, help John Tory win massive mayoral victory

• help persuade government to stop postal service from delivering neo-Nazi rag

• get a cool place in the county that’s older than Canada

• family all healthy and all doing swell

• married still to genius supermodel who bizarrely loves me

NOT SO GOOD STUFF

•