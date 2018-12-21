Warren — Musings —12.21.2018 09:34 AM Abacus on Trudeau trouble New Abacus. Is Justin Trudeau in trouble? His majority is. Tweet Share Share 4 Comments Ian says: December 21, 2018 at 9:50 am Sort of staggering that this is happening with the NDP essentially leaderless. If they were to select someone more effective, perhaps Inanimate Carbon Rod, the Liberals might well be in freefall, particularly in the West. Reply Slater says: December 21, 2018 at 2:58 pm If Singh loses the Burnaby South by election, I wouldn’t be surprised if the party “Patrick Brown’s” him and selects a new leader to fight the 2019 election. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: December 21, 2018 at 8:59 pm I don’t know how to quantify it but to me it feels like some element of racism is at work against Singh. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: December 21, 2018 at 9:01 pm Could 2019 be 1972 all over again? You bet it could. Tired of repeating myself, so I’ll end it here. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
