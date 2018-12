A key characteristic of Trump/Brexit-era conservatives is to say something that exists doesn’t – climate change, migrant suffering, surging racism, moderate Muslims, gun crime, etc. They just call it “fake news.” But until we *all* rediscover common truths, we’re totally fucked. pic.twitter.com/Jjg1DjR3N7

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 30, 2018