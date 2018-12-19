Feature, Musings —12.19.2018 05:29 AM—
Canada already is great, Hudsons Bay, you clueless morons
First spotted at the Bay at Pacific Centre in Vancouver.
They were sold there in October, disappeared for a while, and then made a comeback this week.
Tone-deaf, stupid, irritating. Kind of like the bigoted criminal who inspired that theme in the first place.
You’ve used all the proper adjectives. I would only add brain dead to them. It a primer on how to piss off 70% of your customers.
.. I posted their first insulting ad on my Facebook timeline.. I have a cross section of friends and family – my response was sayonara Hudson Bay – won’t see me in theirs or any other retail outlet that insults Canadians.. and pimps such horseshite garbage. The HB apparel buyer saw ‘opportunity’ – the retail display head agreed – the higher ups must be tone deaf overpaid walking dead with zero pulse, who think they detected an ‘opportunity’ – My family alone probably spent (note the word spent) up to a minimum of 500 or more annually at the Bloor Yonge location re birthdays or other seasonal or engagement or wedding gifts.. And I know folks who spend 5-10 times that at HB. That’s now toast right above the TTC crossroads.. HB went Trumpish toxic – ‘GREAT’ ! Wot a ‘WIN’ – eh ! !
I hate the f’n Bay, and I have good reason too. So nothing surprises me.
Oh in addition, I deplore mimics.
It’s not much different from “Canada is back!”.
Where did Canada go, Justin? Did someone kidnap it?
Bizarre. HBC pulled the Ivanka line of products, but sells this crap? To what market?
cue the apology.
re Pedant’s comment,
Soooo true. I’d say Israel, the EU, US, Afghanistan and most other countries thought we never left the world stage (“Get out of Ukraine, Mr. Putin.”)
Please explain how one is to consider “great” a country of 37 million that has for 50 plus years been economically and politically dominated by a province of 8 million? Quebec has forced its culture and language laws nationwide while enacting illegal, unconstitutional and discriminatory policies within its borders. They offer financially unfeasible Cadillac social programs with the certainty that the rest of the country will pay for them.
Then Quebec routinely blocks ROC projects that benefit other regions.
How is a country “great” when it enacts a charter so liberal and left leaning that convicted terrorists receive $10 million settlements and then gives serious consideration to prepatriation of ISIS fighters and other traitors who using citizenship as convenience? How “great” is a country that instantly provide refugees and illegals with better and free social benefits than it provides to needy native Canadians and veterans?
More greatness: A justice system so restricted and slow-moving that criminals rights often take precedent over victims of crime. Legal firearm owners are subject to onerous regulation while gun wielding criminals rarely face existing maximum penalties . Citizens using aggressive defensive measures against criminals often find themselves on the wrong side of the law.
Is a country “great” when it sequesters far more carbon than it emits, then enacts policy that cripples the economy and loads costs onto its citizens and businesses? Zero net worldwide as the biggest emitters ramp up and promptly ignore farcical climate agreements.
Is a country “great” where vast amounts of coal is shipped through Vancouver ports, but oil is vilified? Where Saudi and Venezuelan oil enters eastern ports at world prices, yet western provinces production is stifled by lack of infrastructure? Is it “great” that raw sewage routinely is dumped in the St Lawrence or off the west coast but a safe, modern pipeline is labeled the end of the world?
Is a country “great” where virtue signaling and political correctness is running so amok that there can seriously be a gender assessment of one miniscule labor group (pipeline industry) without the same standards applied to all else? Where entitlement and outrage have become entities that get more consideration than good business practice and common sense?
This country has been splintered into regions that oppose each other more than cooperate. Great is not an adjective I would use, banana republic would be accurate if it wasn’t cold here half the year.
What Daryl Gordon said..
Liberal Party of Canada has been in power 69 years in the 20th century, 10 and counting in the 21 st so……..