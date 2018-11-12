CJN on Judge Dan Moore’s willingness to let the death-threat neo-Nazis go free

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Facts unreported to date:

this judge let the taxpayer-funded neo-Nazis’ lawyers cross-examine Lisa about her views on abortion

this judge let the neo-Nazis’ lawyers question me about the name of my band

this judge set free the publisher of the hate rag because there was “no evidence” he’d approved the death threat made against us – even though the cops/Crown/courts possessed a videotape of the publisher saying nothing got into his hate sheet without his knowledge and approval

this judge sniffed that Lisa and I were “biased” against Your Ward News – the same publication, you know, that had urged that we be “bludgeoned to death”

the neo-Nazis’ lawyer, Chris Murphy, encountered me in the washroom during the trial, and said he couldn’t wait to be rid of “this shit” – but Murphy is still defending the Holocaust-denying editor in other cases

The CJN story is here.

Key parts below:

An Ontario court has found James Sears, the editor-in-chief of Your Ward News, not guilty of uttering death threats against anti-racism activists Warren and Lisa Kinsella.

“Having considered all of the evidence, I am unable to find that the threat to kill interpretation … is even the most likely interpretation, let alone the only reasonable interpretation,” Ontario Superior Court Judge Dan Moore wrote.

The finding comes about six weeks after Judge Moore heard allegations that Sears had written an article that was a call to violence against the Kinsellas. Charges against LeRoy St. Germaine, the publisher of Your Ward News, were dropped in October.

Standing Together Against Mailing Prejudice (STAMP), an organization founded by the Kinsellas to fight Your Ward News, slammed the court ruling.

“STAMP is appalled that Sears has been allowed to get away with uttering death threats,” said Lisa Kinsella.

“This same judge previously dismissed an uttering death threats charge against the publisher of Your Ward News, Leroy St. Germaine – even though the courts had videotape evidence of St. Germaine confirming that nothing got into that hate rag without his approval,” said Warren Kinsella, the author of several books on organized racism.

“When that decision was made, we were expecting today’s unfortunate decision to set free a neo-Nazi with a history of advocating violence. Despite our disappointment, however, we will not relent in fighting this vile hate group. The fight goes on,” Warren Kinsella added.

…Testifying at the trial, Kinsella said that, “We regarded the article as a call to action, that we should be bludgeoned to death.”

Lisa Kinsella told the court that she felt that statement was a threat against “me, my husband, our six children and my grandchild.”

However, Sears’s lawyer, Chris Murphy, suggested to Warren Kinsella that the case was a “battle for publicity” and that the alleged death threat was not serious.