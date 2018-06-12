, 12.06.2018 01:45 AM

Fourteen reasons

…why we still need effective gun safety laws, and why we need to stop violence against women.

29 years ago.

  1. Geneviève Bergeron (born 1968), civil engineering student
  2. Hélène Colgan (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
  3. Nathalie Croteau (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
  4. Barbara Daigneault (born 1967), mechanical engineering student
  5. Anne-Marie Edward (born 1968), chemical engineering student
  6. Maud Haviernick (born 1960), materials engineering student
  7. Maryse Laganière (born 1964), budget clerk in the École Polytechnique’s finance department
  8. Maryse Leclair (born 1966), materials engineering student
  9. Anne-Marie Lemay (born 1967), mechanical engineering student
  10. Sonia Pelletier (born 1961), mechanical engineering student
  11. Michèle Richard (born 1968), materials engineering student
  12. Annie St-Arneault (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
  13. Annie Turcotte (born 1969), materials engineering student
  14. Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz (born 1958), nursing student
  1. the salamander says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:56 am

    .. the loss of those fourteen
    haunts me.. to this day
    always will.

    So gracious of you to embrace rhem ..

  2. Robert White says:
    December 6, 2018 at 11:12 am

    I started university back in 1989 and was writing my exam for Human Genetics & Evolution-Biology elective when these women were slaughtered in Montreal. University was never the same after that and I could sense the worry en masse in terms of female students from that juncture.

    As a graduate of Mechanical Engineering [Tool & Die Making] I, for one, lament the loss of women in Mechanical Engineering. There were no female students in my college course for Mechanical Engineering which I though was odd given how much fun Mechanical Engineering is.

    I got all of my Mechanical Engineering talent from my mother and NOT my father who was all thumbs with Coke bottle glasses. Mother was a superior intellect when it came to Carpentry & Engineering.

    RW

