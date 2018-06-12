Feature, Musings —12.06.2018 01:45 AM—
Fourteen reasons
…why we still need effective gun safety laws, and why we need to stop violence against women.
29 years ago.
- Geneviève Bergeron (born 1968), civil engineering student
- Hélène Colgan (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
- Nathalie Croteau (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
- Barbara Daigneault (born 1967), mechanical engineering student
- Anne-Marie Edward (born 1968), chemical engineering student
- Maud Haviernick (born 1960), materials engineering student
- Maryse Laganière (born 1964), budget clerk in the École Polytechnique’s finance department
- Maryse Leclair (born 1966), materials engineering student
- Anne-Marie Lemay (born 1967), mechanical engineering student
- Sonia Pelletier (born 1961), mechanical engineering student
- Michèle Richard (born 1968), materials engineering student
- Annie St-Arneault (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
- Annie Turcotte (born 1969), materials engineering student
- Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz (born 1958), nursing student
.. the loss of those fourteen
haunts me.. to this day
always will.
So gracious of you to embrace rhem ..
I started university back in 1989 and was writing my exam for Human Genetics & Evolution-Biology elective when these women were slaughtered in Montreal. University was never the same after that and I could sense the worry en masse in terms of female students from that juncture.
As a graduate of Mechanical Engineering [Tool & Die Making] I, for one, lament the loss of women in Mechanical Engineering. There were no female students in my college course for Mechanical Engineering which I though was odd given how much fun Mechanical Engineering is.
I got all of my Mechanical Engineering talent from my mother and NOT my father who was all thumbs with Coke bottle glasses. Mother was a superior intellect when it came to Carpentry & Engineering.
