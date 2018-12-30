Jordan Peterson in his own words

Warren — Feature, Musings —

I’ve been spending the past many years writing about – and fighting with – actual neo-Nazis, so I haven’t had much time for fringe cases like Jordan Peterson and Faith Goldy fan Lindsay Shepherd.

But I’ve certainly noted that the far Right – the hardcore neo-Nazis and white supremacists – sure like to reference Peterson and Shepherd a lot. To them, these fringe types are the intellectualized version of their expressed prejudices. (And, it hasn’t helped that otherwise-intelligent media/academic people have been sucked in by Peterson and Shepherd.)

So, I did a few minutes of research on Peterson. This is what I found, with sources. There will be more to come, as I find (or get sent) more. Almost immediately, I didn’t see him as transphobic as much as he’s a misogynist.