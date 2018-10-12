Warren — Musings —12.10.2018 08:06 AM Mr. Smock, meme us up Tweet Share Share 1 Comment Daryl Gordon says: December 10, 2018 at 11:21 am If you are looking for a smocking (sic) gun, here is a $10 million one. DNC campaign funds were used and concealed to start the Russia narrative. (As Kimberly Strassel of the Wall Street Journal noted in August: The Clinton campaign paid Fusion GPS to compile a dossier against Mr. Trump, a document that became the basis of the Russia narrative Mr. Mueller now investigates. But the campaign funneled the money to law firm Perkins Coie, which in turn paid Fusion. The campaign falsely described the money as payment for “legal services.” The Democratic National Committee did the same. Prosecutors can claim all they want that they are applying the law equally, but if they only apply it to half the suspects, justice is not served. Mr. Mueller seems blind to the national need for—the basic expectation of—a thorough look into all parties.) Trump is no statesman, his morals, ethics and the slippery associates around him don’t fit the politics as usual mold. BUT, he has definitely turned the narrative worldwide. Riots in France over energy poverty and overregulation, growing backlash towards illegal immigration like Denmark banishing unwanted migrants to a remote island, Merkel is on the way out in Germany, several major nations nixing the latest UN migrant agenda, healthy and growing skepticism at the Poland climate conference. Here at home Quebec places limits on immigration, pushes bans on religious symbols (Islamic headgear etc). Ontario and Quebec go after Trudeau for social costs of illegals dumped on provinces. In snowy, cold Alberta the former pipeline foe , social activist Notley now is a want to be champion for the oil industry. Funny how you change your attitudes when you have 5 months of winter and you can’t pay the bill’s. All this political shade provided by the disrupter currently residing in the White House. For all those gleefully awaiting his political demise, don’t forget he can declassify and release all the information showing Obama DoJ, FBI, and DNC misconduct. When that card is played watch the rats scurrying around and Trump’s legal problems start to diminish. He won’t go down without taking a lot of the high and mighty with him. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
