Trudeau is the luckiest guy ever

As I responded to a commenter this aft:

Trudeau’s the luckiest guy I’ve ever run across in politics.

Just when you think he’s weak internationally (India, etc.), along comes Trump et al. to make him look like a genius.

Just when you think he’s weak domestically (no pipeline, no electoral reform, no First Nation empowerment, no big legislative achievements), along comes Messrs. Scheer and Singh to make him look like a Parliamentary giant.

Just when you think he’s weak ethically (Aga Khan, the grope thing, etc.), along comes serial scandals elsewhere – mainly from the U.S. – that make him look like a saint.

Luckiest guy, ever.