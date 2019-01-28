Column: hate, defeated

Warren — Feature, Musings —

The judge didn’t hold back.

He had read their “newspaper,” he said, glaring at the editor and publisher. “It is full of an unrelenting message of hate,” he said, as the two defendants slumped in their seats.

“You both fully intended to foment hatred. I find you both guilty, on both counts.”

It was only a few minutes past ten in the morning, but it had taken that short amount of time for Justice Richard Blouin of the Ontario Court of Justice to make a little bit of history, as Nick Cave put it. For the first time in Canadian history, someone had been found guilty of promoting hatred against an identifiable group – women.

Previously, Jews and gays and people of colour had been regular targets of the haters. Now, women, too.

The accused, Your Ward News editor James Sears and publisher Leroy St. Germaine, stepped outside courtroom 501 to hold a little media scrum. With a straight face, Sears – a former doctor who lost his licence to practice, because he’d pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting patients – likened himself to Jesus Christ. As the verdict was being read, he said to the assembled reporters, he could almost feel the nails going into his wrists.

He actually said that – and, in the pages of his little hate sheet over the past three years, he’d said plenty more, too. Like how feminists are “Satanic whores.” How women are “tri-orificed chattel.” How a woman isn’t “rape worthy” is she’s unattractive.

And: “Most women are irrational, short-sighted, passive-passive-aggressive traitors who cannot be trusted with a vote.” And: “Women have the emotional maturity of children.” And: women deserve to be “raped or smacked.” And: “In a non-feminized country, no man would ever face criminal charges merely for…raping a woman who cockteased him incessantly.”

It goes on like that, Your Ward News does. It’s all online, if you have the stomach for it.

Justice Blouin didn’t. For a couple weeks before Christmas, Blouin listened to expert witnesses confirm what all of us already knew: Your Ward News was among the foulest hate Canada had ever seen. Worse, even, than the bilge that came out of the neo-Nazi Heritage Front, or the Holocaust deniers like Ernst Zundel and Jim Keegstra. Worse than them.

Some of us – my wife Lisa and me, assisted by former Canadian Jewish Congress leader Bernie Farber, Ottawa human rights activist Richard Warman, plus Toronto lawyers Leo Adler and Mark Freeman – have been battling Your Ward News for years. The reason? It was published in our part of Toronto, and delivered right to our mailbox.

Holocaust denial, rape advocacy, vile racism, homophobia, anti-Semitism and – over and over and over – hatred of women. Delivered to our homes, unbidden. When we objected to that in the media, Sears wrote that Lisa and I deserved to be “bludgeoned to death.” (Another Toronto judge, Dan Moore, concluded that wasn’t a threat. Seriously.)

We launched a successful advertising boycott against Your Ward News – but it kept publishing. We persuaded Canada Post to stop delivering it door-to-door – but it kept showing up, from London to Kingston. And, finally, we persuaded Ontario’s former Attorney General, Yasir Naqvi, to allow charges to be laid against Sears and St. Germaine. For promoting hatred against Jews. And women.

Donald Trump is Your Ward News’ hero, and it is easy to see why. A man who admits to “grabbing [women] by the pussy” gets elevated to the office of the President of the United States – and the women-haters cannot believe their good fortune. They’d loathed women for years, seething away in a basement somewhere, firing off anonymous threats on Twitter. But now? Now, the most powerful man on Earth was like them. Just like them.

Trump’s 2016 election spurred an explosion in hate, said the Southern Poverty Law Centre. Against Jews, against Muslims, against gays and lesbians, against people of colour, against women. In the Trump era, if you were to create a Venn diagram of white supremacists and neo-Nazis on one side – and women-haters and misogynists on the other side – the overlap would be this: 100 per cent. These days, you cannot find a racist or an anti-Semite who does not also confess (or profess, like Sears and St. Germaine) a feral hatred of women.

But on Thursday of last week, in courtroom 501, it was a good day. It was day for some justice, at long last. It was a day that finally recognized that women are an identifiable group, under section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada. And therefore deserving of protection from expressions of vile hate.

The fight goes on. There will be more haters to take the place of Sears and St. Germaine. There will be other court cases.

But, on one day last week, at least, Canadian women can draw some comfort from those words of Justice Richard Blouin: when you represent women as “immoral, inferior and not human,” you publish hate.

And you will answer for it.