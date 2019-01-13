Dear China and Russia: piss off

Warren — Musings —

This web site has been rather critical of our good friends in China and Russia lately – the latter for being a dictatorship run by corrupt white supremacists and homophobes, and the former for being a dictatorship that is actively detaining and torturing Canadian citizens.

I’m sure it’s all a great big coincidence, but www.warrenkinsella.com has also been the target of a coordinated and aggressive hack attack for several days now. I’ve been blocked access on WordPress – I’m finally back in, as you can see – and it’s been a pain in the ass.

I posted about my dilemma on social media and immediately heard from others. This message was representative of what I heard:

Hey Warren,

Yes, our site has been heavily critical of Russia and China lately. Experiencing lots of 508 errors on resource limits right after posting on those topics. We found out that a WordPress plugin (that checked for broken links) was sucking up resources, so we removed that plugin.

I suspect that the plugin was compromised by hackers, but we haven’t been able to definitely prove that yet.

For your site, I’d recommend looking into the backend and seeing if certain plugins are using unusually high amounts of resources. They may have been compromised by our friends in the Kremlin or something.

Personally, I am thinking it’s the Chinese. I’ve been calling the Russians racist and criminal scumbags for two years, with no apparent cyber-backlash. But when I started to encourage people to never ever buy Huawei (smart move, Scott, BTW) and when I started calling the Chinese government torturers – as on the Kinsellacast, here – all kinds of weird shit commenced happening.

Anyway, we’re back, for now. In the meantime, Chinese and Russian corrupt, bigoted, autocratic elflords, I offer you the punk rock salute: go fuck yourself.

We are going to build castles on your ashes, motherfuckers.