Donald Trump is an asshole and a you-know-what

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Is he a motherfucker, too? For sure. He’s an asshole and a motherfucker.

Those are just the facts. So, here’s the song my band did about him. It’s catchy. Sing along. Download it.





Now, I can safely say that Donald Trump is an asshole and a motherfucker because I’m not (a) a newly-elected Democrat member of Congress who (b) got elected promising to talk about healthcare and stuff like that and (c) not impeachment. Anyone who has worked with me on a campaign (and Lisa, too, which was part of the reason I liked her right away, but I digress) will tell you that I swear like a proverbial trucker, 24/7. But they’ll also tell you I get really pissed off when my candidate swears in public.

Why? Because the media can’t help themselves. You could be holding a press conference to announce you have discovered a cure for cancer, but if you also say “I’m really fucking excited,” the media will focus on mostly (or only) that. It’s how they are wired. If it bleeds, it leads; if there’s a curse, it goes first. They can’t help themselves.

Calling Trump an impeachable motherfucker is what that newly-elected Democrat did, and it was a big mistake. I said so. When her team was trying to fight Trump on the shutdown and his racist wall, calling Trump a motherfucker who is going to be impeached was dumb, dumb, dumb. It allowed a relieved GOP to change the channel. (The fact that the Democrat was a woman and a Muslim made it even better.)

Anyway. Moral of the story, here, is that when you are in a punk band – like my guy Beto was, check it out – swear like a motherfucker. But when you get elected to something?

Fucking don’t.