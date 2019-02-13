Musings —02.13.2019 09:01 AM—
As I said on Newstalk 1010 this morning: “Justin Trudeau is a liar”
.@JustinTrudeau, Monday: says he talked to @Puglaas in Oct. 2018 about #LavScam file. "Confirms," quote unquote, conversation took place.
Trudeau, Tuesday: says he's "surprised and puzzled" she didn't talk to him about #LavScam.
24 HOURS. HE CAN'T KEEP STORY STRAIGHT FOR 24 HRS. pic.twitter.com/yIv2Y8FmFF
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 13, 2019
He is channeling Paul Martin.
Will he dazzle us with an air guiter rendition soon?
I wonder how happy the laurentian elite is having this doofus scion defending their corrupt feudal ethos.
And to have the hand-picked poster child of progressive virtue signalling cabinet appointee – a member of the group of Canadians who have suffered the most from their “management” of the country – about to stick the shive in must really be a shock.
I honestly believe he doesn’t think through what he’s saying and his main communication goal is to say nice things even if they make no sense.
Like when he replied that if he appointed cabinet by merit instead of gender equality there would be a lot more women. In his head he thought it sounded nice because he was implying there were more qualified women than men, however it didn’t occur to him that it also implied he passed over qualified women in favour of u derwualified men.
It’s worked for him mostly until now because nobody called him on it.
That’s gonna be a big problem for them because the kid gloves are off now.
“There’s gonna be a big problem for them because the kid gloves are off now.”
Agreed. Even the likes of CBC News and Rosie Barton won’t be able to downplay and bury this one. Although they’re doing their damndest – latest headline on the CBC website is “Jody Wilson-Raybould Quits Trudeau’s Cabinet – How Big a Threat Is She?”
Yes, because the minister resigning on a point of principle is the problem here. The official organ of the Laurentian Elite never fails to disappoint.
A competent actor can memorize a script and communicate it in a manner set out by the director. It takes a superior actor to ad lib in a convincing manner.
Over the course of the last 3+ years, the person playing the role of Prime Minister has demonstrated that he is but a competent actor. Whenever the Justin Trudeau has not been provided a script by the PMO, he finds himself hip deep, and sinking, in excrement.
Typical mansplaining response ….. but we had this conversation and I never heard any concerns?
Just because he didn’t hear them doesn’t mean they weren’t expressed . In any event , when they spoke in October it would have been right before the start of the preliminary hearing ( started October 29) imagine the conversation:
PM : but JWR these SNC guys , they’re “friends of ours”
We’ve got this legislation now that would really help these “friends of ours” so is this preliminary really necessary?
A DPA would be really good for our country and our party
AG ( as she then was ) : but it would not be good for justice
Now she’ s supposed to call the pressureor -in-chief and tell him his minions keep coming over to pressure her
Just watching the committeee meeting.
The Liberal members on the justice committee are a fucking disgrace to Canada. A Liberal member actually said the following:
“The role of this committee is not investigative.”
But then again, I was expecting nothing less than this sham of a PR stunt.
CPC member Cooper:
“Let the record show that anyone who votes against Mr. Cullen’s motion to call JWR and Gerald Butts it voting to support a cover up.”
Ouch.