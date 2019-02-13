As I said on Newstalk 1010 this morning: “Justin Trudeau is a liar”

.@JustinTrudeau, Monday: says he talked to @Puglaas in Oct. 2018 about #LavScam file. "Confirms," quote unquote, conversation took place.

Trudeau, Tuesday: says he's "surprised and puzzled" she didn't talk to him about #LavScam.

24 HOURS. HE CAN'T KEEP STORY STRAIGHT FOR 24 HRS. pic.twitter.com/yIv2Y8FmFF

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 13, 2019