Feature, Musings —02.12.2019 05:41 PM—
Dear PMO, cabinet, MPs, et al.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. Let her speak.
LET HER SPEAK.
Holy f–king shit.
Trudeau speaking now on her resignation.
He’s trying to play the victim. Talking about how ‘surprised” and “disappointed” he is in her resignation. If she had a problem with our handling of SNC it was up to her to bring it to me. She didn’t, nor did anyone else.
It is just so incinsistent with conversations I had with her when I appointed he as VA minister and with more recent conversations.
Now he’s babbling on about his government commitment to the middle class.
LOL. Now he’s saying it’s dangerous to wave solicitor -client privilege because there could be unintended consequences to two court cases currently ongoing.
What a clown.
LOLOLOLOL!!
“I don’t fully understand why she resigned”
Yeah no shit Sherlock. You don’t understand. Understatement of the century.
Clever caption.
What was supposed to be the shiny pony, has turned out to be an old nag.
JT just threw her under the bus. And I am pretty sure there won’t be a waiver of privilege.
Oh, way too many words…some repeated, by gum…ah but maybe repeating your unalderated msg will get to the PM eh?
I’m posting a screenshot of this beautiful thing.
I want JWR to upend shit and join the Greens. It seems like maybe it’s their chance.
RE: Luke says:
“I want JWR to upend shit and join the Greens.”
Hasn’t she been demoted/punished enough? What did she do to you?
It doesn’t matter what she says because Trudeau will say it’s possible for two people to experience the same event in very different ways.
RE: Sean says:
“It doesn’t matter what she says because Trudeau will say it’s possible for two people to experience the same event in very different ways.”
Good one!
They said it was a nothing-burger being fanned by Trudeau-Haters.
But now that the shit has really hit the fan…they’re going to release JWR from her legal obligation???
Not a fucking chance.
I was told tonight she made her decision to leave cabinet on the weekend but gave Trudeau one more chance to meet with her to see what he had to say.
Then he publicly stated she was fine with everything otherwise she would have left cabinet.
That was her signal to drop the bomb.
She’s playing chess while Justin is finger painting.
And in other news:https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/senate-has-uncovered-no-direct-evidence-conspiracy-between-trump-campaign-n970536
“Let her speak”, indeed.
Trudeau whines that she should have spoken to him first. Yet, yesterday he reminded her of a conversation they had months back that matters involving the director of public prosecutions were her’s alone. Then he crows that her presence in cabinet speaks for itself, literally hours later, she resigns.
Trudeau’s credibility as a Prime Minister, party leader, hell, even a man is now precisely ZERO. And its only going to get worse from here.
Just resign. Its over.
Lance,
Get real. The guy can’t even get his head around the notion of firing his ever so precious F-R-I-E-N-D-S…
Smith v. Jones, SCoC held that public safety concerns set aside solicitor-client privilege when a lawyer reasonably believes that there is a clear, serious and imminent threat to public safety. Surely there is no greater threat to public safety than when a regime engages in acts to thwart the natural course of justice. Tis a heavy burden to be sure, but JWR should communicate what she must knowing that precedent is on her side.
The longer Trudeau goes without cleaning house, the more Liberal seats in English Canada are put in incredibly serious jeopardy.
Everybody gets that except him and his PMO inner circle. They don’t give a shit what members, the party, caucus or cabinet think. Only solidarity by cabinet can push the Prime Minister to the wall and get those people fired. Otherwise, this government goes down the tubes in October.
RE: Ronald O’Dowd says:
“The longer Trudeau goes without cleaning house, the more Liberal seats in English Canada are put in incredibly serious jeopardy.”
You make it sound like that’s a bad thing . . .?
And what’s next in store for JWR? Are his advisers actually inept enough to recommend she be booted from caucus? Damned right they are.
One slight problem is the matter is still before the courts and there is a publication ban in place on evidence presented there. I would imagine it would be very difficult to get a full picture of what went on between the PMO and theX-AG without touching on that evidence . That ban is not something the PM – or even the judge – can waive. It is mandatory if the defendant asks for it.
In any event , having the X top crown speak about a pending case could be very prejudicial to one or both parties.
If I were Machiavelli- or a wild conspiracy theorist- I’d think this is the best thing to happen to SNC .If I were their lawyer right now I’d be putting together a number of charter arguments for a stay of proceedings based on impossibly of a fair trial due all the political undertones and pre trial publicity ( and that’s before the X-AG says a word) ….then I’d go to the crown and say “ you wouldn’t grant a DPA before but now we have this stay application arrow in our quiver. So now maybe you’ll want to walk away with at least some sanction ( a DPA) rather than risk having a judge toss the whole thing .
Are we all sure we want to sharpen SNC’s arrow any further?
Besides I think there’s enough out there to say if it stinks like a duck – it’s a duck and mark our ballots appropriately.
I was thinking the same. As much as everyone wants her to think. I don’t think she actually can.
Trudeau will only let her speak if Gerald Butts approves. I know he won’t but he needs to fire him as apparently he is a real bully and caucus doesn’t particularly like him. I suspect his handlers will only let her speak if their polling shows they’ve fallen enough they have nothing to lose nothing on principle.
So, G&M headline this morning is JWR is incompetent because she failed in duty to voice SNC concerns. But she can’t defend herself! Something is wrong with this picture.
Why isn’t she the Prime Minister effective immediately?
There is nothing in our Westminster system that prevents it…