Feature, Musings —02.17.2019 12:05 PM—
#LavScam and Norman-gate: the scandal twins
- PCO/PMO interfering with criminal prosecutions
- the same PMO wrongdoers in both cases
- obstruction of justice
#LavScam has captured most of the media attention, so not as many people noticed when the presiding judge in the Norman case stated in open court that there appeared to be collusion between PMO/PCO and the prosecution. See here.
If that’s true, Donato’s cartoon is pretty accurate.
And, if that’s true, we’re talking about multiple criminal acts – involving the same people.
I have no doubt that the PMO & others have been playing quite loose with the rules & the laws. They have believed from day 1 that they were omnipotent. Butts, Telford & a few others need to go. I believe that the shine is off Trudeau and election 2019 will NOT go well for him.