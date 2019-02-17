LavScam and Norman-gate: the scandal twins

Warren — Feature, Musings —







Donato has captured something I’ve been saying for a while: #LavScam and the Vice-Admiral Norman mess involve identical facts:

#LavScam has captured most of the media attention, so not as many people noticed when the presiding judge in the Norman case stated in open court that there appeared to be collusion between PMO/PCO and the prosecution. See here.

If that’s true, Donato’s cartoon is pretty accurate.

And, if that’s true, we’re talking about multiple criminal acts – involving the same people.