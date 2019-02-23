, 02.23.2019 12:11 PM

#LavScam latest: first Butts, now Telford

…and the Clerk of the Privy Council applying raw muscle, too. I’m sure it’s all nothing. Here.

Oh, and all the rich white people from Toronto didn’t like how the Indian girl had opinions about what should happen to her own people. How dare she! Here.

2 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    Well, so much for the idea that JWR is not a team player.

    No doubt she has many good, loyal friends in the PC, cabinet, caucus and offices everywhere.

    It really is lining up as death by a thousand cuts…

    Reply
  2. Regina W says:
    February 23, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    If, as is being continually alleged, crimes have occurred, why is JWR meeting with the alleged criminals? Liberals have really gone insane.

    https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/snc-lavalin-wilson-raybould-trudeau-wernick-1.5030928

    Reply

