The #LavScam story changes yet again: now @JustinTrudeau is actually saying @Puglaas would still be AG if @scottbrison hadn’t left. Unbelievable. This is comms incompetence on a historic scale. #cdnpoli #lpc https://t.co/AM3rVaxFk2

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 15, 2019