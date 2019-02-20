LavScam poll: 41 per cent of Canadians say Trudeau has done something wrong

Warren — Musings —

From the Globe, here.

A new poll conducted by Leger for The Canadian Press shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking a personal hit in the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents believed the prime minister had done something wrong involving the Montreal engineering giant and former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould; 12 per cent believed he hadn’t, and 41 per cent said they weren’t sure.

Interesting footnote: the scandal is hurting Trudeau, big time. But no other leader is benefiting from it.

We live in interesting times.