Musings —02.20.2019 01:21 PM—
#LavScam poll: 41 per cent of Canadians say Trudeau has done something wrong
From the Globe, here.
A new poll conducted by Leger for The Canadian Press shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking a personal hit in the SNC-Lavalin controversy.
Overall, 41 per cent of respondents believed the prime minister had done something wrong involving the Montreal engineering giant and former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould; 12 per cent believed he hadn’t, and 41 per cent said they weren’t sure.
Interesting footnote: the scandal is hurting Trudeau, big time. But no other leader is benefiting from it.
We live in interesting times.