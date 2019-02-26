LavScam poll: Trudeau’s Liberals are losing, change is winning

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Angus Reid Group has a sounding of public opinion to share, this morning – and for the #LavScam Liberals, it’s bad.

A visual representation of the horserace numbers:

I spoke to another pollster yesterday. I asked him if Trudeau was being hurt by #LavScam. His response? “Buddy, Trudeau is going to lose the election. As things stand now, he’s going to lose to Scheer, maybe badly.” Angus Reid’s #LavScam poll certainly confirms that, and more.

Meanwhile, last night’s by-elections, as predicted, gave each of the three main parties something to cheer about, but they don’t mean much. Trudeau’s party held Outremont for a Century, and – with Tom Mulcair gone – Trudeau was always going to get it back. Singh had been winning Burnaby South for weeks – because the Grits never recovered after their first candidate made some race-related comments online. And Andrew Scheer could’ve had a lengthy nap and still held York-Simcoe.

Oh, and the Maxime Bernier juggernaut? He came distant fourth in Burnaby South, a distant fifth in York-Simcoe, and a distant sixth in Outremont. He, and his party, are a joke. A joke.

Not as funny, however, are Trudeau’s prospects. #LavScam is killing him. Last night’s move to stop the bleeding – finally letting Jody Wilson-Raybould testify before the Justice Committee, with conditions – is a clear indication that Trudeau knew that he had to do something. The scandal just wasn’t going away.

He’s clearly decided to take whatever hit he needs to take, now, in the hope that voters will forget the scandal in an election that is slightly more than 200 days away.

It’s a big, big gamble. Will it work? Maybe. A week is a lifetime in politics, etc.

But the other pollster I spoke to told me Justin Trudeau had been losing before #LavScam hit.

A desire for change, he said, is once again in the air.