#LavScam shocker: Five former Attorneys-General call the cops
Here’s something you don’t see every day. I think it’s safe to say that these former federal and provincial Attorneys-General agree with the view of some of us – namely, that there has been an obstruction of justice. Here.
Meanwhile, the Quebec press is starting to turn and change its tune. It’s not just Chantal.
Former Ontario AG Michael Bryant has been very critical of Trudeau, the PMO and PCO in this scandal. From yesterday after JWR testified:
“Her testimony disclosed a constitutional crisis far worse than what I envisioned,” said Michael Bryant, a former attorney-general of Ontario and the executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. “She says it was a bald attempt by the Prime Minister to exercise his cabinet-making power over her quasi-judicial authority. I am personally very familiar with the tactic, but have never seen evidence of it used on an attorney-general in this brazen, reckless fashion.”
