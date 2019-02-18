Warren — Musings —02.18.2019 04:29 PM #LavScam tips, gratis Tweet Share Share 11 Comments Matt says: February 18, 2019 at 4:38 pm So, by the looks of it, Gerry hit #3 and #5 in his letter. Reply JamesHalifax says: February 18, 2019 at 5:21 pm Well, with Gerry out of the way, that leaves our young Trudeau only one more option to decide policy with the same level of acumen and accuracy as his (Gerald) Butt buddy. Magic 8-Ball. Still available at AMAZON for an amazing low price. Reply JamesHalifax says: February 18, 2019 at 5:22 pm Sorry, Warren…. I can’t help myself. Reply Fred from BC says: February 18, 2019 at 9:05 pm Don’t apologize…that was pretty funny…:) Reply Bill Malcolm says: February 18, 2019 at 6:08 pm Well, Butts quit. how does that fit? Reply William R Morrison says: February 18, 2019 at 6:44 pm All these points are obvious, and he’s certainly no fool. So why did he say this? What’s up? Reply Shawn says: February 18, 2019 at 7:53 pm You know, as a long time reader and admirer (although with a common sense leaning conservative bent) that may be the most accurate yet funny thing (unless your in the Trudeau cabal) I’ve read in a while. Keep on poking at all sides of the political spectrum where it makes the most sense. Eventually I hope we get the government we pay for, although i suspect only the masochistic will ever apply given the environment they live in. Reply Max says: February 18, 2019 at 8:07 pm Mr. Butts, why write soooo many paragraphs to explain why taking your leave? Wouldn’t it be easier to say it under oath to Housefather and the gang? Reply Gilbert says: February 18, 2019 at 8:53 pm I think Mr. Butts doth protest too much. Here’s a little bit of advice. If you didn’t do anything wrong, saying it again and again doesn’t convince us that’s the case. I wonder if Mr. Butts will continue to advise the prime minister in an unofficial capacity. Isn’t this the same guy who wrote part of the prime minister’s eulogy for the late Pierre Trudeau? Reply Kinsey says: February 18, 2019 at 9:31 pm A headline is love to see: “Butts lands on his ass”. Reply Mike Jeffries says: February 18, 2019 at 9:31 pm Mr. Butts says he did no wrong, and maybe not! He is no gullible victim nor dupe for sure to become the fall guy! So, someone did something wrong. The chaos is evidence! Then, that leaves Mr. Socks who has dug in. Maybe, all of it is his doing against the advice of everyone. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
